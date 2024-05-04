Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clearfield updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.38)-($0.31) EPS.

Clearfield Trading Up 13.2 %

CLFD stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 687,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,290. The firm has a market cap of $531.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

