Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $953,287.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $953,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,637,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 8,523,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,906,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

