Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $953,287.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $953,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,637,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 8,523,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.