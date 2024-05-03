LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.86.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $429.62. The stock had a trading volume of 206,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

