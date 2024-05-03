LGT Group Foundation Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 670,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

