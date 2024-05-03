LGT Group Foundation Buys 3,677 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.96. 225,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.