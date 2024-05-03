Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Reduced by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 162,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.18. 2,596,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,188. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

