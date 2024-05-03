LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,347 shares of company stock worth $100,329,866 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $14.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,733,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,970. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -132.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

