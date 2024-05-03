LGT Group Foundation Sells 29,736 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,736 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EL traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,594. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

