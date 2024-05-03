LGT Group Foundation Purchases 5,840 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,726. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

