LGT Group Foundation Sells 13,414 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

