LGT Group Foundation Acquires 5,964 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,045,000 after purchasing an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,712. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

