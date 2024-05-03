Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.46. The stock had a trading volume of 107,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $150.93.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.