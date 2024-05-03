Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,545 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 12.36. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

