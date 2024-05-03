Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.05.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.