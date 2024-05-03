Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.58. 656,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,654. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.28 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

