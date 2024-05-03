LGT Group Foundation Increases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.09% of MasTec worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. 1,699,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,585. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

