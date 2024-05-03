LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65,757 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.65.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.56. 470,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,941. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

