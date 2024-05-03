Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,055. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $183.23 and a 1 year high of $238.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.