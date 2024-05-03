Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,055. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $183.23 and a 1 year high of $238.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

