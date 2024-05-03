LGT Group Foundation Sells 554 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 1,799,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,692. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

