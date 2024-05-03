LGT Group Foundation Buys 15,813 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 985,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 157,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 7,848,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828,185. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

