Monument Capital Management Purchases New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.18.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

