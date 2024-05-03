Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,536 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $223,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VGK traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,935. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.