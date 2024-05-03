Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Expedia Group worth $218,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

