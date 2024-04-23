Monument Capital Management Sells 1,516 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,040,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 787,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 67,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.