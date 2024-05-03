Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys 65,016 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani bought 65,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £479,818.08 ($602,710.82).

Anil Wadhwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($543,255.31).

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up GBX 27.60 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 756.20 ($9.50). The stock had a trading volume of 8,852,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,895. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,195 ($15.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,543.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 751.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 819.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,265.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

