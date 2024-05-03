Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Gary Guidry Acquires 490 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry bought 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of £4,258.10 ($5,348.70).
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Shares of GTE remained flat at GBX 657.50 ($8.26) during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 381.01 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 657.50 ($8.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.39.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.