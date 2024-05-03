Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Gary Guidry Acquires 490 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry bought 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of £4,258.10 ($5,348.70).

Shares of GTE remained flat at GBX 657.50 ($8.26) during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 381.01 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 657.50 ($8.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.39.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

