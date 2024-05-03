Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $257,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

MELI stock traded up $124.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,630.56. 1,346,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,499.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,534.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

