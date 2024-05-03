Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $186.76 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,847,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,303,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $186,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

ASX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

