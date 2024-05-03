Barclays Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $131.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.