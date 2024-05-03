Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of MGM Resorts International worth $194,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 4,377,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.