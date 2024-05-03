QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $244,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $672,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 10,040,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

