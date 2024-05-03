Samuel Bazini Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,783,946.74).
Shares of Warpaint London stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 473 ($5.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,313. The firm has a market cap of £365.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,340.91 and a beta of 0.73. Warpaint London PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
