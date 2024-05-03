Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 94,569 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,569 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $291,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,320,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,016,238. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

