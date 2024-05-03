West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,173 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

