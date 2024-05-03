Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,496,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,246,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $132,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 6,869,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.