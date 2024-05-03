2,434 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $98.33. 107,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

