Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Nigel Boardman Purchases 36,607 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Boardman bought 36,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.52 ($62,536.77).

Shares of LON AML traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 138.90 ($1.74). 2,234,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,309. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -448.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.05.

AML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

