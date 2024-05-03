Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.92. 2,117,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,823. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

