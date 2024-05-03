Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,239,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,721 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $284,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,091. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

