Christopher J. Annas Buys 1,500 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $13,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,323.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Meridian Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 36,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth $431,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 11.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

