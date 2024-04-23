Mizuho Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $242.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.78.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,745,000 after buying an additional 288,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

