Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.3 %

AZN opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

