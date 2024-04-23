Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,495,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,850,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,648,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 868,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,086. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

