Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Boosted by Analyst

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

TLNE opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Talen Energy has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $109.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

