Brokers Set Expectations for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TCRX opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.91. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

