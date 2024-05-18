Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTRE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Fortrea stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

