Zacks Research Comments on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAB. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $487,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,970 shares of company stock worth $15,871,367 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

