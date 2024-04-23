Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 449,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Monday. 472,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.