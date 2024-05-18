National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.61 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

