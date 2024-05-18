National Bank Financial Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.88.

TSE:PLC opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.91. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.77. The company has a market cap of C$594.56 million, a PE ratio of -62.14, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

